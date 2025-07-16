Man drowns at Harris Lake in Chatham County

NEW HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man drowned Wednesday evening at Harris Lake.

Deputies, along with the Moncure Fire Department, responded about 5:20 p.m. near the Cross Point Boat Ramp at 233 Cross Point Road in New Hill.

When they got there, the man had been brought to shore by friends.

FirstHealth EMS paramedics tried to resuscitate the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were told the man had been fishing with friends. He entered the water and appeared to struggle, prompting his friends to pull him to shore,

The man's identity has not yet been released.

The circumstances surrounding the drowning remain under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

