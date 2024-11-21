Man facing multiple charges in connection with shooting during NCCU homecoming event

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that left four people including a student injured during a homecoming event at North Carolina Central University.

According to NCCU, Jerrick Dennard Woods surrendered to the Orange County Sheriff's Office after arrest warrants were issued in connection with the shooting that happened on Oct. 26.

The shooting was the second incident that happened during the university's homecoming event. Authorities also charged NCCU assistant professor Danye Negash Medhin in connection with another shooting that happened 90 minutes before in the parking lot of a residence hall. nobody was injured.

Woods is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm on educational property, and a gun on educational property.

He is being held at the Orange County Detention Center without bond.

If you have information related to the incident, please contact the NCCU Police Department at 919-530-6106.

Featured video is from a previous report