Man found dead from apparent electrocution in Harnett County cemetery

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead after authorities said he was electrocuted in a cemetery in Harnett County.

Emergency crews responded to calls about an unconscious person at the Chicora Civil War Cemetery on NC Highway 82.

When fire crews arrived, authorities said they found a man on the ground with his foot touching a ham radio mast under a set of power lines.

First responders were not able to get to the man due to the possibility of the power lines being energized. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators said they believe the man was trying to raise the mast to use the ham radio when it hit the power lines and electrocuted him.

