Durham Police arrest or cite 30 people, seize guns in operation targeting violent crime

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department announced on Thursday the results of a three-day operation targeting violent crime in the Bull City.

The Organized Crime Division conducted an operation from June 25-27 in partnership with the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force.

As a result, 30 people were arrested or cited.

In total, there were 54 narcotics-related charges, 21 weapons-related charges, eight misdemeanor/infraction charges, and 14 outstanding warrants served.

Investigators also seized 20 grams of fentanyl, 65 grams of Schedule II narcotics, 1,182 grams of Schedule VI substances, 86 dosage units of various pills, $4,230 in cash, and 22 firearms, including two equipped with illegal auto-sear "switches." They also recovered one stolen gun.

The following people were arrested and charged.

Charles Wiley, 29: Maintain dwelling for controlled substance, Possession with Intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, Possession with Intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II, Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Willis Evans, 36: Cited for Flee/Elude (M), No insurance, Carry concealed gun, fail to burn headlamp.

Rashard Norman, 22: Carry concealed gun (2 counts), Possession with Intent to manufacture/sell/deliver controlled substance within 1,000ft of a park. Warrant service for assault on a female, sexual battery, misdemeanor domestic violence.

Pierre Roseau, 32: Possession of firearm by felon, Simple possession of schedule VI, Possession of drug paraphernalia. Warrant service for misdemeanor probation violation.

Kevin Morgan, 34: Alter/Steal/Destroy criminal evidence, Possession with Intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, Resist Delay Obstruct public officer. warrant service Driving with License Revoked, Felony Flee to Elude.

Dominique Dargan, 32: Warrant service misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, Assault on a Female.

Brandon Ray, 34: Cited for carry concealed gun.

Jordan Lyons, 25: Cited for carry concealed gun (2 counts).

Ashley Gooch, 38: Felony Possession of marijuana, Felony Possession of Cocaine, Felony Flee to Elude, Maintain dwelling/vehicle/place for controlled substance, Possession drug paraphernalia, Possession with Intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, Possession with Intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance, Trafficking opium/heroin (2 counts).

Tkyree Speller, 29: Carry concealed gun, Possession of firearm by felon, Possession of stolen firearm, Injury to real property, Possession of Weapon of Mass Destruction, Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession with Intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, Trafficking cocaine (2 counts), Trafficking opium/heroin (2 counts).

Dekarei Polite, 23: Carry concealed gun

Mercer Weatherspoon, 21: Carry concealed gun, Possession of stolen firearm.

Kenthy Shealey, 23: Carry concealed gun.

Roosevelt Webb, 29: Possession with Intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000ft of a park, Misdemeanor child abuse.

Isaiah Powell, 22: Cited for Simple Possession of scheduled VI.

Mailque Ubiles, 35: Simple Possession of scheduled VI, Possession of drug paraphernalia. Warrant for simple possession of Schedule VI.

Jahki Cox, 20: Possession with Intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance.

Kasia Kelly, 19: Warrant for felony conspiracy.

Jamison Brockington, 28: Warrant for delivering and selling of Schedule II controlled substance.

Leon Council, 27: Warrant for conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance, Possession with Intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance.

Daneria Jones, 31: Warrant for failure to return rental property.

Kinshasa Hibbitt, 20: Carry concealed gun, Possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Herring, 32: Trafficking opium/heroin, Felony Possession of cocaine, Possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. Warrant for Trafficking opium/heroin, Possession with Intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000ft of a park, Maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Atwater, 25: Possession of a firearm by a felon, Carry concealed gun.

Jakarie Williams, 18: Warrant for felony conspiracy.

Thomas Toler, 21: Felony Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, Possession of drug paraphernalia. Warrant for common law robbery, Simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance.

Jasmine Evans, 23: Cited for carrying concealed gun, Simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Okieth Taylor, 40: Felony Flee to Elude, Possession of cocaine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Resist/Delay/Obstruct public officer.

Alden Rainey, 28: Warrant for sell/deliver cocaine (2 counts), Possession with Intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine (2 counts).

Male Juvenile, 17: Possession of a handgun by a minor, Carry concealed gun, Possession of a stolen firearm.

In a release, DPD said that this operation reflects the Department's ongoing commitment to reducing violent crime and improving public safety through focused enforcement and collaborative partnerships.

Anyone with information about any violent criminal concerns in the city is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or go online. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

