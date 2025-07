Man found shot in home on Brook Street in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting.

It happened around 10 in the 1100 block of Brook Street, which is off Hay Street.

Officers found a man inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately released.

