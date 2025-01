Man seriously injured after getting hit by train in Durham

Chopper11 is over the scene near the intersection of Main Street and Hillandale Road.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is seriously injured Monday morning after getting hit by a train, Durham Police Department said.

It happened at 10:45 a.m. on the train tracks near the intersection of Main Street and Hillandale Road.

According to investigators, a man was walking on the tracks when he was hit.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Norfolk Southern Railroad Police are on scene investigating.