Man seriously injured in Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Raleigh.

Police said the incident happened in the 4500 block of Colscott Place. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with what police said appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said no arrests have been made.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood