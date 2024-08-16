Man seriously injured in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured.

The shooting happened Thursday evening in the 800 block of Campanella Lane. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot.

Police said when first responders tried to help the man he became combative. Officers then restrained the man to safely take him to the hospital, RPD said.

Anyone who believes they may have information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-3335.

No suspect is in custody. The case remains under active investigation.

