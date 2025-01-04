Man seriously injured in shooting at a parking deck in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was left seriously injured after a shooting in a parking deck in Raleigh.

Raleigh police responded to reports of a shooting at around 3:30 p.m. in the parking deck located at 117 S. Wilmington Street. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said no arrests have been made.

Officers and detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigations is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.

