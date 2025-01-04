5-year-old injured in shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 5-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Durham on Saturday.

Durham police said just before 2 p.m. officers responded to calls about a gunshot wound in the 200 block of E Cornwallis Road.

When officers arrived the 5-year-old victim had already been taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.

Authorities said the child is expected to survive.

Durham police are continuing to investigate the incident.

