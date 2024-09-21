Man killed, 1 other injured in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Fayetteville on Friday evening.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about a person who was shot in the 1900 block of Smith Road just before 9:30 p.m. When deputies arrived they found two men who had been shot.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. the other victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for his injuries.

The identity of the victims has not been released.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.