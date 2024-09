Man killed, woman injured in Cumberland County shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed in Cumberland County on Monday afternoon.

It happened in a residential area off NC-87 near the Gray's Creek area.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office did not release the man's name, but did say that a woman was also shot at the same spot. She was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.

No further information has been released about this case.