Police arrest 3 in Durham murder case dating back to September

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Durham man.

Marcus Beatty Jr., 22, Elijah Page, 20, and Simone Cameron, 19, have been charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of Dashuan Johnson. Both Beatty and Cameron have also been charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder. All three suspects have been arrested and are being held in the Durham County Jail with no bond.

Durham Police Department said officers found Johnson with a gunshot wound in the area of Glenbrook Drive and Dubonnet Place on September 15.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator J. Kellar at 919-560-4440 ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

ALSO SEE | Violent crime involving teens in Durham trending up, new stats show