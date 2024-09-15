3 men injured after Durham shooting on Glenbrook Drive and Dubonnet Place

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting in Durham Saturday night left three men injured.

Durham police responded to a gunshot wound call around 9:15 p.m. on Glenbrook Drive and Dubonnet Place.

Three men then arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim has life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with any information can submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org or call 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

