Man killed in Durham shooting

Monday, September 16, 2024 1:46AM
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Durham.

The Durham Police Department said officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the area of Glenbrook Drive and Dubonnet Place at around 6 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The man's identity has not been released.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator J. Kellar at 919-560-4440 ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

