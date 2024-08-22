Violent crime involving teens in Durham trending up, new stats show: 'Tremendous issue'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department released new statistics on Thursday about crime across the city.

Police Chief Patrice Andrews presented the second quarter crime report for council members later this afternoon.

The new numbers show there was a slight increase in violent crimes. Homicide clearance rates are at 50%.

Here are the numbers:



24 homicides up 4.3% compared to the same time last year

87 rapes up 8.8%

605 aggravated assaults up 6.1%

There was also a slight increase in property crimes around the city. Juvenile offenses hit 289 cases.

"The fact that we have high concentrations of victims involved in some of these shooting incidents is really disturbing," Andrews said. "We're seeing rifle rounds a lot," Andrews said. "Those are gun battles that are happening."

Chief Andrews tells ABC11 that one of the big issues is crime involving people under the age of 25.

"We're hoping at some point that we're going to be able to do a mobile tutoring vehicle where we're going into the communities most affected and taking time with those kids to tutor them and maybe show them a different way."

Andrews says they are looking a ways to engage the city's youth, such as participating in summer programs and engaging in sports activities.

"We're hoping at some point that we're going to be able to do a mobile tutoring vehicle where we're going into the communities most affected and taking time with those kids to tutor them and maybe show them a different way," Andrews said.

This comes as at least a quarter of the entire police force is vacant. But that hasn't ruined Andrews' spirit.

"We have resources, we have the funding," Andrews said. "We don't have the people, but we do have time and we will spend time in your community, and we will get you out of that community if you're going to be violent."

Durham Police said they've had 90 applicants through this second quarter, which is the highest they've had in the last ten years. They also recruited more female officers, which the City Council praised on Thursday.

Durham Mayor Leo Williams recently launched the Bull City Future Fund, a community and corporate partnership that will support nonprofits that work with young people.

As one of his priorities since taking office, Williams has talked about creating a mentorship program that would steer young minds away from violence.

