Bull City Future Fund: Durham mayor launches citywide partnership to support youth programs

The fund will help at-risk youth in the city.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Months in the making, Durham Mayor Leo Williams launches the Bull City Future Fund, a community and corporate partnership that will support nonprofits.

Mayor Williams officially launched the partnership on Friday. The money will benefit nonprofits that work with young people across the Bull City. As one of his priorities since taking office, Williams has talked about creating a mentorship program that would steer young minds away from violence.

Willams says he believes investing in programs that target our youth in a positive and engaging way is one avenue to tackle violent crimes involving young people across the city. He included the topic in his first State of the City address in April.

One of the missions of the fund is to offer stakeholders in the private sector an opportunity to invest in the wellness and sustainability of communities in Durham.

Williams had hoped to roll it out sooner and told ABC11 just a week ago, on August 6, that it takes time to build working relationships. Williams also admitted he underestimated the time it would take to implement the program.

The supporting partners of the Bull City Future Fund include the United Way of the Greater Triangle and the Triangle Community Foundation.

