Durham city, county leaders address gun violence, impact after 3-year-old shot in drive-by

More than 100 people have been shot so far this year in Durham, according to Durham Police and at least a third of the people shot are young people under the age of 21 as of June 1.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 100 people have been shot so far this year in Durham, according to Durham Police, that finds of June 1, at least a third of the people shot are young people under the age of 21.

This comes as a three-year-old was shot on Monday in a business parking lot on Fayetteville Street, which Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said she found out while going to her son's graduation.

"My mind very preoccupied with this child that that was shot," Chief Andrews said. "So it's tough."

Chief Andrews was invited, along with the Durham County Sheriff's Office, to weigh in on youth gun violence during a joint city-county meeting on Tuesday, which Mayor Leonardo Williams said was a "robust conversation."

"I'm forcing the conversation, and they stood up to the task today," Williams said. "We're just getting started talking about policy. That is a hard, concrete response to the gun violence in Durham."

According to Williams, one practical solution to gun violence is investing in youth programs.

"We have to formalize the support for any organization that is doing lifesaving youth impact work and allow them to expand their footprint," Williams said. "I believe that that is how we can invest in what's working and save more lives."

Chris Kenan, who's a Durham native from Rochelle Manor, said the 5k Foundation has seen a jump in families wanting to participate in the initiative "Play Games, Not Guns."

"We had about 110 kids in the program. This year we are well over 300," Kenan said. "They want to get out of harm's way. They're committed."

The initiative aims to keep kids busy with sports and away from crime, which Kenan sees the potential to grow.

"It's not just sports, it's a whole thing," Kenan said. "I had positive role models, positive coaches ... you keep your body, your mind active, it decreases the chance of harm."