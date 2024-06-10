3-year-old among 2 people shot at a Walgreens in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people, including a child, were shot at a Walgreens on Monday afternoon, Durham Police said.

The victims were a man and a 3-year-old boy who were sitting in a car. The child was rushed to a hospital with what police said were life-threatening injuries. The man was also taken to a hospital but his injuries were less severe.

It happened just after 4:45 p.m. at the pharmacy in the 700 block of Fayetteville Street near Lakewood Avenue.

The shooting took place in the parking lot behind the Walgreens. DPD described it as a drive-by shooting, with the suspect driving through the parking lot and opening fire.

Evidence markers surrounded a blue Honda sedan that was the target of the shooter.

The incident remains under active investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator B. Garth at (919) 560-4440 extension 29313. You can also call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or visit www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

