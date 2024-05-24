Durham Police release first quarter crime numbers; violent crime is up

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department is releasing its latest crime numbers as the city continues to search for solutions to gun violence.

On Wednesday night, three teenagers were hurt in two separate shootings including one on Ashe Street where a neighborhood was peppered with bullets.

"We are going to have to respond somehow, some way," said Mayor Leonardo Williams. "The office of survivor care is something I hope we can get, but it damn sure can't be the only thing."

Overall violent crime is up in the first quarter. But if you drill down on the numbers themselves, it is up according to the Durham Police Department specifically because of the robbery category.

There were 18 more robberies this year than there were in 2023 at this point. DPD said a number of those robberies targeted Hispanics.

Homicide numbers are down: from 14 this time last year to six.

Shooting incidents are down, too, from 223 to 147. Some of that according to investigators might be because the ShotSpotter technology is no longer being used to ping officers to different incidents. It doesn't necessarily mean there are fewer incidents.

The numbers released Thursday don't include the last two weeks of crime.

"I have to say we have done a really good job in why we couldn't keep ShotSpotter, but we don't have a response to it," Williams said.

Another focus for the DPD was property crime. It was up nearly 16%. Much of that was because of the whopping increase in motor vehicle thefts: 455 in the first quarter of this year vs. about 300 last year.

On Wednesday night, DPD filed petitions for five juveniles in connection with the ongoing trend of break-ins and thefts.