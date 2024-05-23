2 juveniles injured in drive-by shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded to calls about a shooting in the 2300 block of Ashe Street just after 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that shots were fired from a passing vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.