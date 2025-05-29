Man taken to hospital after being shot in torso, deputies said

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Durham Wednesday evening.

The sheriff's office said just after 9 p.m., deputies responded to calls about an active disturbance involving gunfire at a home in the 2900 block of Ellis Road,

While responding, deputies received information about a victim in a nearby park.

When emergency officials and deputies arrived at the park, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to the hospital in with serious injuries, deputies said.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call CID at (919)-560-0880.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood