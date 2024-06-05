Man wanted in Durham shooting that happened in April arrested in Washington, DC

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man wanted in connection with an April shooting in Durham was arrested in Washington, DC, Durham Police said Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals took Osman Calderon-Juarez, 27, into custody on May 24, DPD said.

He was wanted in connection with an April 21 shooting on Marne Avenue.

Officers responded that day just before 5:45 a.m. to a walk-in gunshot wound at Duke University Hospital. They found that a man who had been shot had arrived at Duke in a private vehicle.

The victim had what were described as life-threatening injuries but was later stabilized.

Investigators later determined that the shooting happened outside a home in the 1300 block of Marne Avenue.

Authorities charged Calderon-Juarez on April 23 with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon.

He was being held in the Durham County Jail with a $1 million secured bond.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Investigator T. Stuart at (919) 560-4440 extension 29340. You can also call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or visit www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

