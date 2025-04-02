Manhunt underway in Hoke County; residents advised to lock doors and stay inside

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A multiagency search is underway Monday evening for a man who eluded authorities after a traffic stop that started in Robeson County.

It all began about 2:30 p.m. after agents with the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) tried to stop the suspect. The driver took off and led agents on a chase. He eventually jumped from the car and ran into the woods off Balfour Road near Cope Road in Red Springs. Agents chased him into the woods and down a path but stopped when they discovered what looked to be an improvised explosive device (IED) with a trip wire across the path.

ALE then called in the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Bomb Squad.

The SBI Bomb Squad, the Cumberland County Bomb Squad, the Hoke County Sheriff's Office, and the ATF all responded to the scene. The SBI neutralized the possible IED, which will be sent to the crime lab for analysis.

SBI agents and other agencies processed the scene for evidence. The ATF will take the lead for prosecution in this case.

The suspect got away, and an active search is ongoing.

The Hoke County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is described as an Indian man in his early 30s, about 5-foot-7 with tattoos on his neck. He was wearing a dark shirt and dark shorts.

The sheriff's office advised residents to keep their doors locked, stay inside, and remain aware. Residents are asked to call 911 immediately if you see someone matching the description and do not approach the suspect.