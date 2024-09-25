WATCH LIVE

Man arrested, charged in connection with 2 bank robberies in Raleigh

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 9:16PM
Police said the incidents happened at a Wells Fargo and PNC bank.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with a string of robberies at two banks in Raleigh.

The Raleigh Police Department said Marco Antonio Eguia-Cedillo was arrested in connection with a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank on Lassiter Mill Road on Aug. 2, and a PNC Bank on Capital Boulevard on Sept. 6.

In August, police said a man ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash after he implied he had a weapon and demanded money by passing a note.

Eguia-Cedillo was charged with two counts of felony- robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

