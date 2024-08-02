Wells Fargo branch robbed in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man robbed a Wells Fargo branch in Raleigh, police said Friday.

Officers responded just before 2:30 p.m. to an armed robbery call at the Wells Fargo location at 4220 Lassiter Mill Road.

A man who implied he had a weapon but did not show one demanded money by passing a note and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

RPD is actively working the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone who believes they may have information on this robbery is asked to visit Crimestoppers online for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

