WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man and woman seriously hurt in Raleigh shooting, suspect in custody

WTVD logo
Friday, August 2, 2024 4:37PM
Man and woman seriously hurt in Raleigh shooting
There is a suspect in custody at this time.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man and woman are dealing with serious injuries due to a shooting in Raleigh.

At 9:52 a.m., Raleigh police responded to Briarmont Court in reference to a shooting.

Officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

There is a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-996-1193.

SEE ALSO: Body of 20-year-old Hickory man recovered after 400-foot fall at Grand Canyon National Park

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW