Man and woman seriously hurt in Raleigh shooting, suspect in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man and woman are dealing with serious injuries due to a shooting in Raleigh.

At 9:52 a.m., Raleigh police responded to Briarmont Court in reference to a shooting.

Officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

There is a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-996-1193.

