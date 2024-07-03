Homicides up 75 percent from last year, new RPD crime report finds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department's Second Quarter Crime Report shows homicides were up 75 percent from this time last year. In addition, traffic crash fatalities rose 71 percent.

There were some areas of improvement.

"I'm pleased to announce that we experienced crime reductions in our robberies from business, our aggravated assaults involving firearms, and our firearms that were stolen from vehicles," Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said.

She said her goal remains finding ways to reduce violent crime.

Just five months ago, the Raleigh Police Department started working with the United States Department of Justice to address gun violence.

It became the sixth city in the nation to join a partnership program.

ABC11 learned today there are now bi-weekly meetings on the efforts. A technical assessment is scheduled for the end of July and the federal government will be reviewing several things within the department.

"Just looking at our policies, our procedures, how we operate to see how that compares to best practices across the nation. We have an incredible record setting clearance rate for our homicides but we're also concerned about those non-fatal shootings as well," Raleigh Police Chief of Staff Amanda Rolle said.

Raleigh is trying to improve its violent crime numbers with fewer officers. There are 67 vacancies right now.

Patterson said a large recruitment class will begin at the academy Monday.

To attempt to make better use of its resources, the city is launching a new unit. The Civilian Traffic Crash Investigator Unit will be responding to fender benders or other incidents that involve property damage. It'll launch August 9.

"(This unit will) free up officers so they can respond at more higher priority calls and to get the city. Traffic action investigators (can get) to the scene quicker so the public have to wait is long while officers are doing other things," Raleigh Police Capt. Brent Howard said.