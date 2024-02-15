WATCH LIVE

Raleigh joins forces with Department of Justice to address gun violence

Thursday, February 15, 2024 1:34PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Due to an increase in illegal firearms being recovered, the City of Raleigh is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The partnership will help provide training for gun violence. It will also provide training and technical assistance in investigations, constitutional policing, community engagement and crime analysis.

Raleigh Police Department Chief Estella Patterson said the goal is to address violence before it happens.

The city will determine better solutions to reducing crime and enhancing public safety through working with business owners, neighbors and civic groups.

Patterson, alongside RPD, will introduce a new crime-fighting strategy at a press conference on Thursday.

Other cities selected for this federal partnership with DOJ include Greensboro, Richmond, VA and Washington, D.C.

