Marijuana gummies send 11 New York middle-schoolers to hospitals

Approximately a dozen students -- ages 13 and 14 -- got sick after taking the gummies.

LONG ISLAND -- Police and a middle school in suburban New York are looking into how a student got hold of marijuana gummies and gave them to about a dozen schoolmates, sending 11 of them to hospitals.

The episode happened Monday morning at William Floyd Middle School in Moriches, a Long Island community. The sickened students were 13- and 14-year-olds, Suffolk County police said.

Several of the students were taken to local hospitals for evaluation and one was released into the custody of a parent.

The William Floyd School District said in a statement later Monday that a 12th student went home with family members.

They're not releasing any more information, for now, on the source of the pot edibles. It wasn't immediately clear whether the student who handed them out knew they contained the drug.

No criminal charges will be filed and any discipline will be handled at the school level.

"We are grateful to our first responders for their quick response, thankful that the students will be treated and hopeful that they will recover quickly," the William Floyd School District said in a statement.

There have been similar incidents at other U.S. schools in recent years, including in California and Connecticut. At least one involved California elementary-schoolers who thought the edibles were just plain candy, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.