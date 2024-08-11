Man arrested in Arizona in connection with Raleigh homicide, 1 other charged with accessory

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested in Arizona on Saturday in connection with a homicide investigation in Raleigh.

The Raleigh Police Department said Mario Fernando Sevilla Cubias, 39, was arrested by troopers of the Arizona Department of Public Safety and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina for the murder of 32-year-old Angel Cirilo De Leon Andrade.

Police said officers responded to calls in the 700 block of Navaho Drive near I-440 North on August 5. When officers arrived they found De Leon Andrade with a gunshot wound.

He later died at the hospital.

Authorities said Cubias's destination is unknown and part of the ongoing investigation.

Raleigh police also arrested and charged Wanda Geomey Moreta-de-Hernan, 54, with Accessory After the Fact- Murder.

"This is an example of tremendous interstate cooperation that sends a message to violent offenders: it does not matter where you flee," said RPD Chief Estella Patterson. "The RPD will work closely with our Federal, state, and local law enforcement partners across this country to bring justice to victims of crime and remove dangerous offenders off the streets."

