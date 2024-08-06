Man seriously injured after shooting in Raleigh

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was left with serious injuries after a shooting in Raleigh on Monday night.

Raleigh Police said officers responded just before 8:15 p.m. to the 700 block of Navaho Drive near I-440 North.

The man was rushed to a hospital.

Police at the scene of a shooting on Navaho Drive.

No suspects in custody, RPD said.

Officers and detectives remain at the scene of the shooting

Anyone who believes they may have information on this case is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood