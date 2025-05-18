Driver charged in crash involving 2 tractor-trailers on I-95 south

NCDOT says I-95 South near the NC Highway 4 exit is closed after an early Sunday morning crash involving a tractor-trailer. Crews are trying to unload items that were onboard the wrecked tractor-trailer.

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The driver of a tractor-trailer was charged after a crash that closed I-95 for hours Sunday morning.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), emergency crews responded to a crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-95 southbound at mile marker 143.5 just before 2:30 a.m.

Authorities said a 2022 Volvo truck driven by Marlon Patterson of Sandy Springs, GA, and a 2013 Mack truck driven by Artinus Shands of Windsor Mill, MD, were driving south on I-95 when Patterson failed to reduce speed and collided with the back of Shands' truck.

Patterson's truck then jack-knifed, and the cab separated from its trailer. Troopers said both trucks came to rest in the southbound lanes of I-95, blocking both lanes completely.

Patterson was taken to UNC Nash with what troopers described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said Shands, his wife, and their three-year-old child were taken to UNC Nash for precaution.

Patterson was charged with failure to reduce speed, driving while license revoked, and no seatbelt.

All lanes of I-95 have reopened.

