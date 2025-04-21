Massive truck fire shuts down part of interstate in Indiana

A massive Jasper County truck fire shut down part of I-65 Monday afternoon, Indiana State Police said. Heavy smoke was seen in the area.

A massive Jasper County truck fire shut down part of I-65 Monday afternoon, Indiana State Police said. Heavy smoke was seen in the area.

A massive Jasper County truck fire shut down part of I-65 Monday afternoon, Indiana State Police said. Heavy smoke was seen in the area.

A massive Jasper County truck fire shut down part of I-65 Monday afternoon, Indiana State Police said. Heavy smoke was seen in the area.

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. -- All lanes of Interstate 65 were shut down in northwest Indiana for a hazmat semi fire, Indiana State Police said Monday afternoon.

Traffic was being diverted at exits 230 and 240, police said. The incident is taking place near mile marker 232, north of state road 10 in Jasper County, police said.

Northbound lanes were being reopened about 2 p.m., police said.

Southbound lanes in the area, near Roselawn, are expected to be closed for an extended amount of time.

SEE ALSO: Semi filled with over 20K pounds of eggs catches fire on I-80 in south suburbs

Police said the surface of the roadway was damaged in the fire, but the truck driver was not injured.

Indiana State Police shared a video on X around 1:40 p.m. that showed massive flames and black smoke coming from a truck.

Flames were seen shooting from a truck in NW Indiana Monday.

Photos from nearby traffic cameras showed widespread smoke in the area.

A massive Jasper County truck fire shut down part of I-65 Monday afternoon, Indiana State Police said.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started or what was on the truck.

All traffic is being diverted to State Road 2.

State Road 55 is currently closed south of State Road 2 for unrelated bridge construction. Detour options are State Road 2, U.S. 41 and State Road 10 or State Road 2, U.S. 231 and State Road 10.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 4 p.m. The fire was out, and there was a large traffic backup. The charred remains of the truck could be seen on the highway.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.