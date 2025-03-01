2 people seriously injured after fire hose falls from truck and hits them while walking on sidewalk

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were seriously injured after they were hit by a fire engine hose that fell off a passing firetruck.

The Town of Chapel Hill said police responded to an incident involving involving Chapel Hill Fire Engine 34 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Weaver Dairy Road at 3:37 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the fire engine turned from southbound Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. onto eastbound Weaver Dairy Road when a hose on the engine fell off and hit two people walking on a sidewalk at the intersection.

Both people were taken to UNC Hospitals with serious injuries.

Officials said the fire engine was responding with lights and sirens to a crash at the time of the incident.

The driver is on standard administrative leave pending the results of both the police investigation and the fire department's administrative investigation.