LA Mayor Karen Bass fires LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley 'effective immediately'

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Friday afternoon said she met with and removed LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley "effective immediately."

"Acting in the best interests of Los Angeles' public safety, and for the operations of the Los Angeles Fire Department, I have removed Kristin Crowley as Fire Chief," Bass said in a statement. "We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley's watch. Furthermore, a necessary step to an investigation was the President of the Fire Commission telling Chief Crowley to do an after action report on the fires. The Chief refused. These require her removal. The heroism of our firefighters - during the Palisades fire and every single day - is without question. Bringing new leadership to the Fire Department is what our city needs."

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley (left) and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (right). (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File/ Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Bass said she would discuss the matter at a press conference, which is expected to start momentarily.

"We are aware of the Mayor's announcement and have no further comments or interviews on this matter at this time. Thank you," the LAFD said in a statement provided to ABC7.

Bass' opponent in the previous mayoral race and one of her most outspoken critics, billionaire Rick Caruso, quickly criticized Crowley's removal.

"It is very disappointing that Mayor Bass has decided to fire Chief Kristin Crowley," Caruso said on social media. "Chief Crowley served Los Angeles well and spoke honestly about the severe and profoundly ill-conceived budget cuts the Bass administration made to the LAFD. That courage to speak the truth was brave, and I admire her. Honesty in a high city official should not be a firing offense. The Mayor's decision to ignore the warnings and leave the city was hers alone. This is a time for city leaders to take responsibility for their actions and their decisions. We need real leadership, not more blame passing."

Caruso owns a shopping mall in the Pacific Palisades. The mall survived the deadly wildfire because Caruso employed his own private resources to fight the fires.

Along with Crowley's firing, Bass announced she has appointed former Chief Deputy Ronnie Villanueva, a 41-year LAFD veteran, as interim fire chief.

"While the Department is in the experienced and expert hands of Chief Villanueva, my office will lead a national search and I will speak directly with firefighters and Angelenos about what they want to see in their next permanent Chief," Bass said.

Earlier Friday, a Los Angeles Times report stated that Bass had said that before the Palisades Fire and others erupted, Crowley failed to warn her about the risk of a conflagration.

The LAFD later responded, saying the agency followed standard preparation procedures leading up to the January wildfires. It went on to say it coordinated with city departments and elected officials.

In the L.A. Times report, Bass claims Crowley never notified her about critical fire conditions, something the mayor said Crowley would typically do.

The report says Crowley reached out on Jan. 7, when the Palisades Fire was already burning.

The National Weather Service had announced multiple warnings of a wind event on Jan. 3. Bass left for a business trip to Ghana the next day.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.