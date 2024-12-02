45-year-old Durham man shot and killed; no arrests made

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened last week.

On Monday, DPD said Lamarcus Alston, 45, of Durham, died after the Wednesday evening shooting in the 1200 block of E Lawson Street.

Alston was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Investigator B. Garth at 919-560-4440 ext. 29313 or Durham CrimeStoppers online or by calling (919) 683-1200. Tipsters never have to provide their identity and may be eligible for up to $2000 in cash reward.

