NC meal delivery agency helps seniors deal with the dangerous heat in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cumberland County agency is helping seniors stay cool and making sure they're fed through the extreme heat.

The agency is supporting the elderly through their Meals on Wheels program--and through checking in on those who may be socially isolated.

Dianne McMillan tells ABC11 News that having food delivered to her home through meals on wheels on hot days like this one has been a game changer.

"It's so nice to have. It really is. And keeps you from having to get out or cook something else."

The meal program is facilitated by the Cumberland County Council on Older Adults. McMillan--while having a caregiver--says the council has been supportive, too, and that seeing her delivery driver is a highlight of her day.

"The lady that brings my meals now, she is wonderful. She's got a great personality and she's always right on time."

The council says it reaches almost 400 seniors each weekday through its nutrition program alone. But it also provides safety checks for seniors who are socially isolated, gives out fans, and connects seniors with workers who can help them around their home. The executive director says that elderly people in Cumberland County can be especially vulnerable during heatwaves because many struggle to afford to keep their homes cool.

"As we have to cool our homes more, of course, that's going to cost more money," said Lisa Hughes, the executive director of CCCOA. "And they're living on most seniors are living on a fixed, limited income. So they're not really able to increase that AC that they may have in their home. Also, if their AC isn't working in their home, they may struggle to pay somebody to come out and get that fixed."

McMillan says she appreciate having a service specializing in the needs of senior citizens.

"It's been very helpful. It sure has since brought a well-balanced meal to me every day," she said. "That's something when you're older you don't get if they don't bring it to you."

