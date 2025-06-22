Start of dangerous heat wave begins Monday, temps in the 100s

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A system of high pressure will settle over the east coast tomorrow and will start a heat wave that will last at least until Thursday in central NC.

Lows throughout this time will likely struggle to dip below 77 for most places also accounting for humidity.

Urban and suburban asphalt tend to have a warming effect at night as well.

Tuesday is expected to be the peak of the heat wave and should be a record high. The record high right now is 99, only one of 10 days where the record high is not triple digits and the latest record in the month to not be 100 or greater.

The high-pressure ridge will begin to break down a little on Wednesday, which will lead to possible thunderstorms again.

