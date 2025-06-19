Steps you can take to avoid costly HVAC repairs as first major heat wave approaches

HVAC technicians are working long days to keep up with demand as residents try to stay cool.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It never fails when it's hot; that's when you have a problem with your air conditioner. HVAC technicians work long hours in this heat to get systems back up and running.

"The phones are ringing off the hook; we're doing our best to keep up with demand," said Adrian Stephenson of AnyDay Heating and Cooling.

He said that the most common repair right now involves the capacitor.

"A lot of times, the capacitor failure is due to the lack of maintenance, and so we get these warm days, the system is working, doing everything it can, and so what will happen is the capacitor will fail, and that's what we typically find," he said.

Stephenson said that's why having your HVAC system checked at least yearly is helpful.

"Most of the calls that we get once we arrive, it's the homes that haven't had their systems, routine maintenance," he said. "So, if you haven't had the system checked or serviced in a while, I would recommend it as it's not too late, and this is a good time because we're just in June, we still have July and August for some hot weather to come."

Raheem Stephenson with AnyDay Heating & Air explained to ABC11 how those routine maintenance checks work. He said technicians check the filter and other items inside the unit.

"This is one of the common problems homeowners have in the summertime, which is low refrigerant," Raheem Stephenson said. "So we're checking your refrigerant levels to make sure your levels are good."

Stephenson said his technicians are working long hours to keep up with the high demand of service calls, and that they're prioritizing calls to those most in need, such as the elderly, sick, and those homes with only one AC unit. He also said homeowners shouldn't panic if their thermostat goes higher than they have it set in the middle of the afternoon.

"A lot of times when we have these heat waves like this in the afternoon, around between 3:30 and 6:30, when we get at the peak of the day with the heat index reaching 100 degrees, you'll find that if you have it set for 75, you could go look at the thermostat and it's 77 or 78. That's because we, at the peak of the day in most systems, all systems in this Raleigh-Durham area, are designed for a 92-degree outdoor temperature," he said. "So we have the heat index increasing to 100. You can expect to lose a couple of degrees only in that time span, and typically around 7, 7:30, 8, the temperature will begin to come back down to your set temperature."

HVAC repairs can be costly, so it's key to do your research before you hire anyone.

"This is your home we are talking about, so you not only want to make sure you are getting a good deal but working with someone you trust and getting quality products," said Nick Hill with the BBB of Eastern Carolinas.

He said that though you want to get your air back up and running as quickly as possible, if it's a costly repair, get more than one quote to make sure the repair or service recommended is actually what you need.

"Make sure you get everything in writing, that way you know the policies are lined out, the services are lined up, and there is no confusion whatsoever for any of the parties," Hill said. "No matter what the repair, make sure you get the detailed cost in writing, and also, if there is any guarantee or warranty that comes with the repair or replacement."

With the demand so high right now for repairs, Stephenson added, "Just be a little patient with this heat wave. It could be the same day, it could be the next day, but I will ask you to have a little patience because with these service guys, they are out here 10, 12 hours, some of them in attics, some of them in crawl spaces."