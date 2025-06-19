Workers share tips to stay safe during hottest day of the year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For now, all is quiet for Station 14 at the Raleigh Fire Department. But at any given moment, firefighter Nathan Smith knows that it can change.

"With everything that we (wear and carry), you're adding about an additional 40 pounds," said Smith, showing off the protective gear and equipment that's standard for firefighters.

Smith said crews are cognizant of the high temperatures, which impact how they respond to calls.

"Our command staff and our battalion chiefs look out for us. They'll rotate companies in. On a wintertime response of a structure fire versus this time of year, they'll add additional companies so we can rotate personnel a little bit quicker, so it gives adequate time for people to have the rehabilitation time and also get fresh people on the scene," said Smith.

The department follows City of Raleigh guidelines, which call for shorter maximum work periods and longer minimum recovery times as the heat index increases, with staff also opting for alterations to their training based on temperatures.

"If you start feeling dizzy or nauseous, that's really the time to say, 'hey, time out. I need to cool down," said Smith.

"If you're wearing really heavy equipment, dark colored clothing, heavy equipment, it prevents you from, unfortunately, doing what your body would naturally do to cool down," added Dr. Lydia Mitchell, the Associate Medical Director of Operations at Duke Regional Emergency Department.

Dr. Mitchell listed indications of heat exhaustion can include dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea, headaches, bad muscle cramping, or an increased heart rate.

"It would be an indicator that they need to cool down, take a break, seek out some air conditioning or some shade and hydrate, hydrate, hydrate," said Mitchell.

She encouraged people to be cognizant of how much they're drinking throughout the day.

"If you are sweating that much, you may want to supplement with an electrolyte beverage or electrolyte powder in your water to make sure that you're making up for that additional sweat," said Mitchell.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 479 workers died across the country from exposure to environmental heat from 2011 - 2022. Between 2011 and 2020, an estimated 33,890 people suffered heat-related injuries and illnesses that resulted in days missed from work.

Brian Renfroe, the President of the National Association of Letter Carriers, spoke Wednesday about the conditions workers face.

This week, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration started public hearings on the heat injury and illness prevention proposed rule, which would provide a federal standard to protect workers.

"Our job is physical (and) strenuous, which makes letter carriers among the workers most at risk for heat injury and illness. Many hundreds of letter carriers get sick from the heat each year, and tragically, some have lost their lives," said Renfroe.

The food industry is also impacted by extreme temperatures.

"It's probably I'd say 15 degrees cooler under here with the fans. It's not too bad as long as we just keep drinking. It's a lot hotter in the fields at home," said Shelly Johnson, the Sales Manager at Lee's Produce in Johnston County.

Johnson was running the stand at the State Farmer's Market, which is covered overhead but open on the sides. She explained the measures the business takes to ensure those on the farm remain safe.

"We make sure they have plenty of breaks and all the water they need. Anytime they need to stop and take a break, cool off there, they know they're welcome to, and just stay hydrated. They try and do a lot of the picking in the morning and then more of the packing in the afternoon as much as possible," said Johnson.

Johnson said the heat and rain do impact their crops, specifically squash and cucumbers.

Over at Frito's Burgers & Tacos, a food truck on Hillsborough Street, owner Saul Moayo Castillo is sharing plans to enhance their patio.

"(We will add) basically a shed with a transparent roof and fans," said Castillo.

Currently, there are umbrellas providing shade over benches, though Castillo wants a more permanent structure.

During the first six months they were open, Castillo said the food truck utilized a generator, which at times would cut out.

"We had to invest in connecting the (food truck) directly to the electricity of the building. And now we do have energy working all the time, which stays cool," said Castillo, who is referring to Bussin Pizza, which is on the same property.

He said it's made a major difference.

"The main thing to a good business is to have your employees be comfortable in a nice, safe working environment," Castillo explained.

