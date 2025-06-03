Text claiming to be from NC DMV is a scam; multiple states issue warnings

The scam texts claiming to be from E-ZPass, EZDriveMA, and FasTrak are targeting drivers and flooding phones. It comes as a text message and claims to be your final reminder to pay an outstanding toll.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- There is a new warning tonight about a scam text targeting multiple states, including North Carolina.

The text claims to be from the North Carolina DMV, and if you don't pay, you will face penalties within days.

The text states it's your final notice, claims you have an unpaid traffic ticket, and even mentions a specific section of the NC Administrative Code that, if you don't pay, actions will be taken, including suspending your vehicle registration and driving privileges for thirty days.

While drivers in North Carolina are getting these texts, DMVs in Maryland, Virginia, New York, and several other states are also issuing alerts about this text scam. In Florida, this webpage was created to warn drivers about this scheme.

The scam text includes a link that takes you to a website with a URL that starts with ncdot.gov and then other words after .gov. It's very similar to the North Carolina DOT's website, but claims the system flagged an unsettled toll charge and you need to pay $6.99 within the next 12 hours, and gives you an option on how to pay.

Steve Grobman with McAfee says, "It's either your personal information that can then be sold on the dark web, or in some cases it's more direct where they're trying to get your credit card or debit card, and then they can try to use that to make a purchase and ultimately you're then stuck fighting that with your credit card or debit card company on the other side."

Grobman, the Chief Technology Officer for McAfee, says his team of security experts monitors all of the different threats hitting phones and inboxes, and these scam texts continue despite the warnings.

Besides unpaid traffic tickets, the toll scam ABC11 warned you about for more than a year continues to try and trick drivers.

An ABC11 viewer shared with us the latest scam text he got. It also claims to be from the DMV. When we clicked the link, it took us to this website that claims you have an unresolved EZ-Pass toll, and you need to pay $6.99 within the next 12 hours to prevent further complications.

The North Carolina DMV does have a fraud alert on their website, stating they're aware of multiple fraud text scams. It goes on to state that the NC DMV will never request payment by text. If you get one of these texts, don't respond.

Instead, you should block the sender. You can also copy the message and report it to the FTC by sending it to 7726 (SPAM)

