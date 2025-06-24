NCDHHS confirms first case of measles in North Carolina this year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services have confirmed the first case of measles in North Carolina this year.

The child diagnosed was visiting Forsyth and Guilford counties from another country where measles outbreaks have recently been reported, according to NCDHHS. The identities of the child and their family will not be released.

Measles is a contagious disease and can lead to serious complications. Symptoms, including high fever, cough, and rash, typically develop 7 to 21 days after exposure. The virus can live up to two hours in air where the infected person was.

Though a vaccination program has drastically reduced measles cases in the U.S., measles is still one of the leading causes of death in young children internationally, according to the World Health Organization.

The department is working with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and Guilford County Health Department to identify locations and times where people might have been exposed to measles.

If you visited a listed location, make sure you are up-to-date on the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine:

Laboratory testing is not advised for individuals exposed to measles unless symptoms, such as fever and rash, appear. If symptoms develop, contact the healthcare provider or emergency room in advance to allow measures to prevent exposure to others.

In some situations, people who have been exposed to measles may be eligible to receive post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) to reduce their risk of becoming ill. The timeframe for those potentially exposed to this case has passed, but those who are at higher risk, including infants too young to receive MMR, immunocompromised individuals or pregnant women, should contact their doctor.

"Getting vaccinated against measles continues to be the most important step we can take to protect ourselves and our loved ones," said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. "It is important to check with your health care provider to ensure you are current with all your vaccines."

NCDHHS recommend all unvaccinated individuals ages one year and older receive measles vaccination to protect themselves and those around them.North Carolinians can contact their health provider or visit their local health department on ways to receive a vaccine and schedule an appointment.

For more information on measles, click here.

