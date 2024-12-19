Mega Millions ticket bought in NC nets $4 million win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One lucky ticket purchased in North Carolina in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing was worth $4 million

Don't bother checking your ticket if you bought one in the Triangle, though. The big winner was purchased in Statesville.

The winning $3 ticket was bought online. It matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. Because the ticket was a Megaplier ticket, the prize quadrupled to $4 million when the 4X multiplier came up.

The $4 million prize ranked as the largest won nationally in the drawing. Four $1 million prizes were also won, including two in California and one in Louisiana and Oklahoma.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

Tuesday's drawing also saw a $10,000 winner in North Carolina. That ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven on North Tryon Street in Charlotte.

The winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

Since no one won Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, the jackpot for Friday's drawing climbs to $825 million as an annuity, or $382.2 million cash. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.