66-year-old Eden man facing multiple charges in crash that killed 4 people, injured 2 others

Investigators said an Eden city worker hit six people, some of whom were conducting powerline work in the area.

EDEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Rockingham County man is facing several charges after authorities said he hit six pedestrians working on a power line, killing four.

Michael Ray Vernon, 66, of Eden, was charged on Wednesday with one count of failing to stop for a stop sign, one count of operating a commercial motor vehicle without a valid commercial driver's license, and four counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

On April 24, Vernon was driving north on Carroll Road in a city-owned dump truck, drove past a stop sign and through the intersection, and hit six people who were conducting powerline work in the area, according to investigators. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Vernon also collided with a bucket truck with a person inside, before driving off the road and crashing into a ditch.

Four of the six people hit died on the scene.

Authorities said Vernon was given a $50,000 unsecured bond.

His first court appearance will be held on July 3, 2025.

