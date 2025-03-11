The missing woman's sister says, "It's like she disappeared into thin air"

Heartbroken family searching for answers after woman's sudden disappearance in New York

Lucy Yang spoke to the family of Lillieth Hill-Marson, who was last seen on March 5.

MANHATTAN, New York -- A desperate search is underway for a woman who mysteriously disappeared in Midtown after her family says she went to a doctor's appointment for an ear infection.

Lillieth Hill-Marson, 61, was last seen on Wednesday, March 5, on West 51st Street.

"She was my second mom," said Hill-Marson's brother Glaister Lindo. "We talk everyday."



Lindo has not heard from his older sister in almost a week. The sudden disappearance of Hill-Marson is crushing her family.

"There's nothing. It's like she disappeared into thin air," said Hill-Marson's sister Karen Lindo.



The 61-year-old daughter, sister, wife and friend went to a doctor's office in Midtown for piercing pain in her ear. She should have returned home to Brooklyn right after her scan and appointment but has not been seen since.

She went from chatting with relatives several times a day to a silence that is deafening.

"From work to home. From home to work," Glaister Lindo said. "If she's going to stop, she's going to notify us. Her phone never dies."

Her family immediately called police the night she vanished and has since tried to re-trace her steps. They discovered Hill-Marson had left her phone at the doctor's office.

A few days later, purchases showed up on her card which the family declined.

Nothing about the disappearance of this makes sense.

"It's really hard," Glaister Lindo said. "I need some answers. Nobody is giving us answers."

"She's easy to get along with. Compassionate. She loves all her family," said Hill-Marson's 81-year-old mother, Reatie Cole.

ABC New York affiliate WABC was told that Hill-Marson worked as a receptionist in Midtown and kept to her routine.

She's had two seizures in the past and was on medication. She stands 5'9". Her loved ones are now pleading for the public's help.

"We miss her so much. We love her. We want her to be back," Karen Lindo said.

