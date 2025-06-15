Mark Hortman, man killed alongside Minnesota lawmaker wife was Raleigh native

A Minnesota state representative and her husband were shot and killed. Another state senator and his wife were shot and wounded, Gov. Tim Walz said.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The deadly, politically motivated shooting in Minnesota has a connection to the Triangle.

Mark Hortman, the husband of Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman, was a Raleigh native.

Both Hortmans were shot and killed in an attack at their home in suburban Minneapolis early Saturday.

State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, attended the Minnesota Democratic Farmer Labor Party's annual dinner on Friday night. This is believed to be their last photo. Courtesy of The Minnesota House DFL Caucus

Mark Hortman's Facebook page listed that he was from Raleigh, and his LinkedIn profile indicated that he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in physics and a minor in computer science.

It also shows him as attending NC State University for two years.

The Minnesota House DFL Caucus released a statement Saturday evening saying, "We are shocked and devastated at the shootings of our colleagues, and at the assassination of our Speaker, Melissa Hortman, and her husband, Mark. This is an unspeakable act of political violence that should never happen in the United States of America."

The caucus added that Melissa and Mark were dear friends to many and "this caucus will miss her and Mark greatly."

