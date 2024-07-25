Miss Kansas speaks out after going viral for sharing her allegations of abuse

A video clip of what Smith said is now going viral after it was shared on the Miss Kansas Organization's social media pages on July 12 and has picked up over 200,000 views on Instagram.

A video clip of what Smith said is now going viral after it was shared on the Miss Kansas Organization's social media pages on July 12 and has picked up over 200,000 views on Instagram.

A video clip of what Smith said is now going viral after it was shared on the Miss Kansas Organization's social media pages on July 12 and has picked up over 200,000 views on Instagram.

A video clip of what Smith said is now going viral after it was shared on the Miss Kansas Organization's social media pages on July 12 and has picked up over 200,000 views on Instagram.

Before Alexis Smith was crowned Miss Kansas in June, she informed audience members what she envisioned her message would be if she were named the 2024 titleholder.

A video clip of what Smith said is now going viral after it was shared on the Miss Kansas Organization's social media pages on July 12 and has picked up over 200,000 views on Instagram.

"My vision as the next Miss Kansas is to eliminate unhealthy and abusive relationships," Smith said, before adding, "Matter of fact, some of you out in this audience saw me very emotional because my abuser is here today, but that's not going to stop me from being on this Miss Kansas stage and from representing as the next Miss Kansas because I and my community deserve healthy relationships. We deserve a domestic, free life. Thank you."

Many users on X also praised her powerful statement, with one user writing, "The courage it took! You are and will be an inspiration to many people!"

In an interview with "Good Morning America," which aired on Wednesday, Smith - who made history as the third Black woman crowned Miss Kansas in the state pageant's 82-year history - discussed the stunning moment.

This photo provided by Miss America shows Alexis Smith who was crowned Miss Kansas on June 8, 2024, at the ceremony held in Pratt, Kan. Miss America via AP

"Ultimately, my role is to have this platform advocating against domestic violence. You know, I needed to let him know right then and there that 'yes, you're on my mind right now,'" she said. "'But you're not going to take this opportunity away from me.'"

The Wichita native, who competed as Miss Butler County at the ceremony held at Pratt Community College, explained "He wanted full control over how I utilize my time, who I was spending my time with," she recalled. "The biggest impact and regret that I have is the way that I treated others in response to how he ultimately wanted me to treat others or wanted to keep me away from others."

Although Smith did not publicly share what kind of abuse she experienced, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that intimate partner violence in particular is a significant public health issue. Approximately 41% of women and 26% of men have reported sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner, and more than 61 million women and 53 million men have reported psychological aggression by an intimate partner, according to research from the CDC.

The Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women also notes that "Domestic violence can be physical, sexual, emotional, economic, psychological, or technological actions or threats of actions or other patterns of coercive behavior that influence another person within an intimate partner relationship."

Smith explained that every single time she was able to share a story, it became an opportunity for her to heal from the trauma.

"It really helps me dive deep into recognizing what I truly did experience, how I can break that apart and help build others from that," she said.

Speaking to "GMA," David Glass of Family Law Attorney and a psychologist, said the impact of Smith coming forward with her story is "extremely powerful."

"Because it gives people the idea that if she could do it, first of all, if she could suffer abuse, certainly I could suffer abuse, and secondly, if she's strong enough to step forward and call out this person, I could probably do the same," Glass explained.

Smith, who will compete on her platform in January's Miss America pageant, has now launched her community service initiative called "Respect Reclaimed: Advocating for Healthy Relationships" to encourage others to find support.

"To everyone watching that has experienced domestic violence, you are strong, this is not your fault, and you have the ability to take the lead," she said.

In an Instagram post she shared earlier this month, Smith explained, "Respect Reclaimed" is about reclaiming your power and standing firmly in it."

"On the night of Miss Kansas, my journey took an unexpected turn when someone I have been healing from tried to disrupt my peace," she continued. "Instead of falling into silence, I chose to live out my vision for a better world. I took back my power-not just for myself, but for my dreams and everyone watching and listening."

The cardiothoracic ICU nurse-turned-pageant winner also wrote that she intends to transform her negative experience into a positive platform and serve as an advocate for survivors of domestic violence.

"This isn't about shunning others; it's about turning our pain into purpose and channeling it in a way that unifies and uplifts," Smith added in the post. "I'm ready to use my story, tools, and resources to end unhealthy relationships in all forms. My voice and advocacy will empower everyone to reclaim their own power in their own unique way. I might be small in stature, but I stand tall in strength, purpose, and power with hopes of inspiring others to do the same."

Miss America, the national governing body of Miss Kansas, has declined to comment about Smith and her community service initiative.

"The Miss Kansas Organization is dedicated to providing a platform for advocacy and empowerment. Alexis's advocacy exemplifies the values of the Miss Kansas program, inspiring others to make a difference," Miss Kansas Organization said in a statement to "GMA."

If you need help or need help supporting someone else, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text START to 88788 or chat online at TheHotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7.