Charlotte selected to host 2026 Major League Soccer All-Star Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Charlotte will host the Major League Soccer All-Star game for the first time in 2026.

Charlotte FC, owned by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, was named the league's 28th franchise in 2019 and began play in the league in 2022.

The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium, which is also home to the Panthers.

"I am proud that North Carolina has been chosen to host the 2026 Major League Soccer All-Star Game," said Gov. Josh Stein. "Our state's new Major Events Fund puts us in a stronger position to compete for these highly visible, top-tier events that draw people and their resources to our state. Visitors to Charlotte will see that North Carolina is a great place to live, work, and play."

The Major Events, Games, and Attractions Fund is a new fund authorized by the legislature and offered by the Department of Commerce and created in 2023 to attract more major events.

"Bringing the MLS All-Star Game to Charlotte will showcase the talent of one of the most dynamic and fast-growing sports leagues," said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. "The selection process for major events like this are very competitive, and we appreciate the General Assembly providing another tool to help the state to win more of these national-level events and attractions."

A $2 million grant will help support the Charlotte Sports Foundation and other local partners as they host the game.

Charlotte has recently hosted Copa America and Club World Cup games.

This year's All-Star Game is set for July 23 in Austin, Texas, between the MLS All-Stars and the Liga MX All-Stars.

The opponents for the 2026 All-Star Game will be announced later.

The Associated Press contributed.