M&M's announces new peanut butter and jelly flavor

In an exclusive announcement on "GMA" M&M's unveiled the new flavor.

One of the most beloved nostalgic flavor combos is hitting the candy aisle.

Mars Inc. announced the first new M &M's flavor innovation in two years, exclusively with "Good Morning America" on Thursday, peanut butter and jelly.

"Peanut butter M &M's have been a longstanding popular flavor," Gabrielle Dallas Wesley, the CMO of Mars Wrigley North America told "GMA" in a statement, adding that the company "is leaning into people's nostalgia for their childhood comfort classics, turning the PB and J into a bite-sized treat that consumers have been asking to have on the shelves."

Peanut butter and jelly M &M's will hit stores nationwide this December.